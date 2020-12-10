Jojo Siwa Slams Dance Moms' Christi Lukasiak Over "Disgusting, Ignorant" Comments About Castmate

Watch : James Charles Gets "Death Threats" Over Jojo Siwa Makeover

Jojo Siwa is sticking up for a Dance Moms castmate.

Last week, Christi Lukasiak answered a question about whether she still talks to choreographer Gianna Martello, a coach on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2019. Best known as the mom of 19-year-old Chloe Lukasiak, Christi curtly responded, "No, Gianna's not nice."

Jojo stepped up to the plate to defend Gianna. On TikTok this week, the Masked Singer star came out with guns blazing, calling Christi's statement the "most disgusting and ignorant thing" she's ever heard anybody say.

"First of all, Gia is one of the sweetest people in the whole world," Jojo said to her 30 million followers. "And second of all, she works so hard every single week for so many people, including Chloe."

The 17-year-old influencer continued, "She had one of the most stressful jobs on the show. She was in charge of choreographing every single number. Now, yes, of course everyone has their moments and everyone isn't nice 24/7, including you Christi."