2020 in Review: Vote for the TV Moments You Can't Stop Thinking About

From the plot twist you're still not over to the binge watch that got you through quarantine, vote now for the TV moments that stuck with you in 2020.

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We start our 2020 in Review series by reflecting on the biggest moments in TV. Over the course of five polls, you'll get to weigh in on which plot twist you're still not over (caution: spoilers ahead!), which cancelation still stings and more. But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a whole new set the next day.

Poll

2020 in Review: TV Twists

The shocking twist you still haven't fully recovered from:
Alex leaving Jo for Izzie, Grey's Anatomy
32.8%
Ms. Grose was a ghost all along, The Haunting of Bly Manor
13.1%
Jonathan Fraser was the killer after all, The Undoing
9.8%
Tayshia replacing Clare mid-season, The Bachelorette
6.6%
Meredith seeing Derek during a COVID dream, Grey's Anatomy
37.7%
Poll

2020 in Review: Series Finales

The most satisfying series finale:
The Good Place
18%
Schitt's Creek
56%
Supernatural
4%
Modern Family
16%
Arrow
6%
Poll

2020 in Review: Quarantine Binge

The binge that kept you on your couch during quarantine:
Tiger King
28.9%
Emily in Paris
21.1%
The Last Dance
10.5%
Selling Sunset
18.4%
Outer Banks
15.8%
The Baby-Sitters Club
5.3%
Poll

2020 in Review: Canceled Shows

The canceled show you'll miss the most:
One Day at a Time
20%
High Fidelity
12.5%
Stumptown
27.5%
GLOW
25%
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
15%
Poll

2020 in Review: TV Deaths

The most jaw-dropping death:
Bellamy, The 100
21.4%
Dolores, Westworld
17.9%
Ms. Grose, The Haunting of Bly Manor
21.4%
Castiel, Supernatural
28.6%
Atticus, Lovecraft Country
10.7%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

