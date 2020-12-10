Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Calls Her "Babe," But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Tells All on Nic Kerdiles' Sweet Proposal

Best exes forever? Nic Kerdiles is still calling his ex-fiancée Savannah Chrisley "babe." And from the looks of a recent social media interaction between the stars, you'd never know they broke up in September.

Two days ago, the Chrisley Knows Best star gave fans a little life update on her next calling. "Guess who just passed their real estate exam," she wrote on Instagram. "can't wait to show y'all what we're working on and even more excited to help people find their dream homes."

Nic commented, "So proud of you babe! All of the time and hard work was worth it!" and added a kissing face emoji, according to People. His PDA had some fans questioning whether the pair had made up.

Though it's not exactly the reaction we'd expect from our exes, it seems that it's just the kind of cool relationship they have. Savannah's rep confirmed to People that they are not back together, but are still good friends.

In fact, one day after they announced their split, Nic was similarly singing her praises. "This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life," the 26-year-old said on Instagram. "She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know."