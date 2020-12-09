Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Is Actually Happening—How to Watch the Livestream

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

And now for some tasty news: Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is now an actual show!

Earlier this year, a group of TikTokers whipped up a collective parody musical based on the hit 2007 Disney-Pixar animated film, stone soup style. It all started in August when 26-year-old New York teacher Emily Jacobson shared a TikTok of herself singing an ode to main character Remy, a Parisian rat who loves to cook.

Other users contributed more elements that make up a musical, including an orchestral arrangement, an ensemble, choreography, a duet and even a Playbill. Patton Oswalt, who voiced Remy in the original Ratatouille, and 200 million more people who liked and shared the videos were very impressed.

The Tony Award-winning theater production company Seaview, which produced the Broadway shows Slave Play and Sea Wall/A Life, was so impressed by the TikTokers' efforts and the viral success of the videos that they took it a step further. On Wednesday, the group announced that it will present a one-time performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, with proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the Actors Fund. The virtual event will stream live on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

"You did it, TikTok!" Jacobson said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday. "You made this a thing! You are the cause of this great benefit for the Actors Fund to help so many people out of work. Thank you. Thank you so much.

Seaview CEO Greg Nobile said in a statement in "Google Translate" French, "Legendary producer David Merrick once canceled a 42nd Street performance claiming there was a rat in the theater. Well our show can't go on unless there is a very special rat in the theater!"