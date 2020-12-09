Ryan Dorsey Returns to Work on Station 19 5 Months After Naya Rivera's Death

Ryan Dorsey is getting back to business.
The 37-year-old actor will appear in his first major TV show since his ex Naya Rivera died in July.
Ryan, who shares 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey with Naya, is making his return to Hollywood on an episode of Station 19. He plays character Eddie in the fourth episode of season four, which is titled "Don't Look Back in Anger" and will air on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Ryan teased his appearance on the Grey's Anatomy spin-off by writing on Instagram, "see how front line workers deal with insanity under pressure first hand during a pandemic never knowing the type of characters they will encounter."
He also told the Station 19 team, "thanks for having me!" while shouting out co-stars Jason Winston George and Barrett Doss "for being easy and fun to work with."
If the episode is anywhere near as explosive as Grey's has been lately, fans are in for a wild ride.
It's Ryan's first big credit since acting in another ABC show, The Rookie, on the March 1 episode "Now and Then." He's also slated for the Halloween thriller Heavy Doom.
Naya, 33, was confirmed dead on July 13 following a five-day search at Lake Piru in California. Her young son was found alone on their rented boat. Later, her autopsy listed the cause of death as accidental drowning.
Ryan, who was married to Naya from 2014 to 2018, broke his silence after her death to say, "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts."
The Stumptown actor then filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the County of Ventura on behalf of Josey. Another cause of action was listed as negligent infliction of emotional distress, because their child was at the location where his mom drowned. The Glee star's estate is seeking damages owed to Naya and is asking for a jury trial.
As for his home life, Ryan posted back in October to share a new hairdo for Josey, and this month he wished fans a happy holidays by revealing an adorable father-son photo on Instagram. The dad captioned it, "Hope you get nothing but happiness...Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020."
The star has been through a lot this year, even having to address speculation that Naya's sister Nickayla was moving in with him.
"It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it's OK to spew hatred," he tearfully told viewers in an Instagram video in September.
He explained, "The reality hits you and the grieving can start, but the sadness gets heavier because you know you're going to have to have conversation one on one with a little boy and tell him about our new reality."
Fans can see Ryan make his small screen comeback by tuning in to ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m.