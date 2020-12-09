11 Can't-Miss Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holiday season is an excellent time to continue your support for Black-owned businesses, whether big or small. From beauty to fashion gifts, there's something for everyone on your list to be found below.
So ahead, shop can't-miss gifts from Fenty Beauty, Shani Darden, Carol's Daughter and more of our favorite Black-owned brands at a variety of price points. And while your at it, pick up a little something for yourself too!
Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit
This natural beauty brand by Nancy Twine offers a hair mask gift set which includes the full-size Don‘t Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask and two travel-size masks to test as well.
Gilty Pleasures Mini Lip Trio
Pick up this mini MatteTrance Lipstick trio for the perfect stocking stuffer.
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
This silicone-free oil for curls is non-greasy, yet glossy.
The Pink Locket Half Moon Sterling Silver Stud with Gold Brass Disc
These gorgeous ear jacket earrings are handmade in Georgia. The gold brass circle is the back of the earring.
Glossy Posse: Holo'Daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
Rihanna's bestselling Gloss Bombs come in this mini holiday set. These shades promise to flatter all skin tones.
Iconi Seamless High-Waisted Legging
These leggings, one of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things, come in a variety of hues. They're squat-proof and moisture-wicking.
Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform
This cult-favorite retinol and lactic acid serum helps with wrinkles, dark spots and blemishes.
Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstone Gift Set
This Harlem-inspired chocolate gift set comes with two dark chocolate bars, two milk chocolate bars and two white chocolate bars dusted in gold.
Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment
This gender-neutral, clean beauty brand caters to multicultural hair textures. Try their moisturizing treatment.
Healthy Hair Butter
This 20-year favorite is even being featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. It includes seven essential oils that shield hair and excludes petroleum and mineral oil.
Rayo and Honey Tote Bag
These tote bags emblazoned with inspirational words are handmade in the U.S. They have internal zipper pockets and are made of cotton canvas.