11 Can't-Miss Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses

The holiday season is an excellent time to continue your support for Black-owned businesses, whether big or small. From beauty to fashion gifts, there's something for everyone on your list to be found below.

So ahead, shop can't-miss gifts from Fenty Beauty, Shani Darden, Carol's Daughter and more of our favorite Black-owned brands at a variety of price points. And while your at it, pick up a little something for yourself too!