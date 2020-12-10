Watch Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev Awkwardly Discuss Pregnancy Sex

Daniel Bryan pretty much sums up this sneak peek of tonight's all-new Total Bellas when he sheepishly turns to Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and says, "So, this is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about..."

The subject of discussion? Sex.

More specifically, pregnancy sex.

Brie Bella's husband (born Bryan Danielson) continues, "Brie asked me to talk to you about it because Nicole talked to her about it; about you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now."

Artem awkwardly acknowledges this, but ultimately moves the conversation forward by chuckling. "It's okay," he tells Bryan. "It stays in the family."

Adds the Dancing With the Stars champ, "It's weird. I mean, there's a whole baby inside there. You know what I mean?"

This prompts the pro-wrestler to recall being in a similar situation when Brie was pregnant with their first child, Birdie. At the time, the couple sought the advice of their doctor, who, according to Bryan, "just looked at me and rolled her eyes and said, 'You can't hurt that baby.'"