See Charlize Theron's Daughter Jackson's Adorable Attempt to Mimic Kylie Jenner's Makeup Look

Charlize Theron is the ultimate jokester.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Charlie Angel's star took to Instagram to share her own version of a classic Kylie Jenner makeup look. The photo was originally shared to the platform on Sunday, Nov. 15 in preparation for the the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. The full-face glam, complete with red lipstick and gold eyeshadow, was done by the actress' 7-year-old daughter Jackson Theron.
The caption read, "You guys...getting ready for the #PeoplesChoiceAwards #bestmakeupartistever #alreadywinning #shantayyoustay"
Clearly, the mother of two thought the style looked familiar as she later posted the photo side by side with a pic of the reality star and joked, "Who's who?"
Kylie simply commented under the photo a string of crying laughing emojis.
The makeup tutorial was surely a bonding moment for the star's oldest daughter. Charlize also has another adopted daughter, 5-year-old August, both of whom she raises alone.
The 45-year-old Oscar winner is very private when it comes to her personal life, but she has given fans peeks throughout 2020. Back in September, the South African star shared a rare photo of her little ones in celebration of National Daughters Day.
In a sweet Instagram tribute, she wrote, "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay."
Charlize has also opened up about her decision to raise her daughters as a single mother. She explained to Diane Von Furstenburg back in July, that she hopes to raise her daughters to be women, "who realize that there is absolutely no shame in that game to be in a relationship with yourself."