Dixie D’Amelio and James Charles Reflect on "Frustrating" Dinner Video Controversy

Dixie D'Amelio and James Charles are setting the record straight on that infamous dinner video.
In November, Dixie and sister Charli D'Amelio—who rose to fame on TikTok—were accused of being rude to private chef Aaron May in a YouTube video after he prepared dinner for their family and makeup mogul James. Charli also received backlash after she said she was disappointed that she didn't hit 100 million followers on TikTok a year after she received her first 1 million, a comment that James teased her about on camera.
Following the release of the video, the sisters lost followers on their social media platforms and made apology videos on TikTok. However, in their new conversation, Dixie and James shared there was stuff behind the scenes that fans watching the video didn't know about.
As James explained, "The whole thing definitely got taken way out of proportion. I can see why however from the public's perspective why it got turned into what it did, but I didn't think the reaction should have been as harsh. The situation between me and Charli with the whole followers thing was an innocent joke."
He also came to Dixie defense after she was criticized for vomiting after eating a snail in her paella, telling the TikTok star, "Your whole situation with the snails...I don't care if Gordon Ramsay put a snail in front of me, I'm not eating it. I'm not eating it! And I love Gordon Ramsay and I stan. And Aaron May was incredible, but I can't believe you ate it in the first place."
Yet it was more than just whether or not snails were palatable that James said fans needed to be reminded of.
"What people don't know is that reality television is, I hate to break it to you, is it's scripted. It's planned. You have a storyboard," the 21-year-old continued. "No one is going to watch it if it's boring, hello! The team was behind the camera telling Dixie to try to the snail, she ate the snail, didn't like the snail, and therefore threw up the snail."
The fact that Dixie's team allowed the video to be edited in the way it was, James explained, proved that Dixie had no ill intention behind the snail moment.
"If you snapped or were having a bad day or were actually being rude to somebody, your team is going to see it and be like 'Cut that out of the video immediately,' because you're going to know it makes you look bad," the CoverGirl ambassador said. "But it was kept in the video because everyone genuinely thought it was funny, and everyone here knew it wasn't actually a shady moment."
Dixie also admitted that she thinks part of the issue was in her delivery of her comments.
"What I think the problem is with me personally that I need to work on is that my sense of humor is very sarcastic," she said, adding that it "does not come across on the internet."
Ultimately, Dixie agreed with James that the whole situation has made her and Charli more wary of how they come across in their content.