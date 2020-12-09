Watch Khloe Kardashian's 2-Year-Old Daughter True Help Donate Toys Amid Pandemic

Now that's True-ly inspiring.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page videos of herself and daughter True Thompson, 2, donating shopping bags full of toys to a fire station in their hometown of Calabasas, Calif. The little girl wore a festive red and black plaid dress under a white fuzzy jacket as she toddled along holding two light bags each equaling half her body size.
"Wow, what have you got there!" asked a male firefighter. "Aw, cool!"
Three other firefighters watched and chatted with True and Khloe as the reality star placed five bags into a large cardboard donation box.
Khloe wrote on Instagram that she feels "so fortunate" that she is able to donate toys to her local fire station, which will "be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year."
"I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is," she continued. "It's so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."
Khloe wrote, "I don't talk about charity often because I truly believe that acts of kindness can be done in private or in silence. To me, boasting about charity never feels like it's coming from the right place. The only reason I'm posting this is because I've gotten so many messages and comments asking where to donate, or how you can help. Many feel helpless because they aren't in the position to contribute financially."
She explained that charity does not have to be material or come from your pocket. "I wanted everyone to know there are more, and in some cases, bigger ways to contribute with just small acts of kindness," Khloe wrote. "Even a wave from afar. True waved to a fireman today with so much happiness and pride, and watching him smile back told me everything I needed to know and more."
Khloe encouraged people to donate toys or clothes if they are able to. She added, "There are tons of small businesses you can help, or even a stranger down the street."
"While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50% this year," Khloe wrote. "Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren't able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back."
She continued, "Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever. Calling isolated lonely friends and family. Checking in on one another's morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone. Writing letters to children or elderly in the hospital... Sometimes we forget about the simple things that can completely change someone's mood, and make their day."
This was a repeat visit for Khloe and True. In January 2019, they visited the same Calabasas fire station with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian to donate cards and cookies to the firefighters as a thank you, two months after a wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes in Calabasas and the surrounding areas, forcing Khloe and her family to evacuate their houses, which were ultimately spared. After the flames first reached the area, Khloe went to a CVS Pharmacy and bought supplies for the local firefighters.