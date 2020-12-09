The Crown's Josh O'Connor Slams "Outrageous" Proposed Fiction Disclaimer

Watch : Necessary Realness: All Hail "The Crown"

Josh O'Connor is here to remind fans that he's making art.

As The Crown continues to be a huge hit on Netflix, some are quick to criticize the show's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family. In fact, British culture minister Oliver Dowden recently asked that Netflix append a "fiction" label to the series.

According to Josh, who plays Prince Charles, it's simply unnecessary. "We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture," he shared with the Los Angeles Times during an interview for The Envelope: The Podcast. "In my opinion, it's pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they're on their knees, I think it's a bit of a low blow."

Josh continued, "My personal view is that audiences understand. You have to show them the respect and understand that they're intelligent enough to see it for what it is, which is pure fiction."