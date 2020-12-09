Try Not Getting Hungry After Watching This First Look at MTV's New Series Deliciousness

Need to get your mind off of, well, everything? Us too.
Just weeks after sharing that MTV's Ridiculousness spinoff is called Deliciousness, E! News has an exclusive first look at the first few minutes of the premiere episode, which, yes, is exactly what we need to get us laughing in front of our screens. Hosted by Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen, who's also the author of Pull Up a Chair and host of the Cooking Channel's Dinner at Tiffani's, the original series spotlights some pretty insane, funny, and yummy viral food videos.
As we see in the sneak peek, Thiessen is joined by panelists Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie) to take in some of the clips and share their hilarious reactions. "We are so excited to bring this show to you right in the middle of the holiday season because what better time to celebrate food than the holiday season, am I right?" Tiffani says at the top of the episode. "Now let's talk. Have you guys ever dropped something super important for a holiday meal, like a turkey or the mashed potatoes?"
In the video, Angela admits she's dropped a bowl of gravy ("it's a big mess!") while Tiffani shares that she's had a few mishaps, but nothing too disastrous. Tim says, "One year my mom definitely dropped like a bit old bowl of some stir fry situation but we just kind of picked the hairs out and we're good to go."
After the intro, the show gets into the good stuff in a segment called "Holiday Dropout" which shines a light on pretty fun, totally real videos of people at home having epic food fails. A few clips into the segment, Angela says, "I just feel so bad for them ‘cause they were so excited." And uh, same, but we couldn't help but laugh.
Deliciousness premieres on Monday, Dec 14 at 7 p.m. ET on MTV.