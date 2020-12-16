Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

Lights, camera, romance.

It's not unusual for people to form close relationships at work—especially when your job sometimes requires you to act like you're a married couple deeply in love.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are one of the more recent celeb couples to take their chemistry off screen after co-starring in a movie together. And they are far from the first actors to fall in love after meeting on set.

Revenge co-stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, whose characters got married on the ABC drama, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Dec. 16, and one-time All My Children pair Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are coming up on 25 years of wedded bliss. Plus, did you know that both Mara sisters—Rooney and Kate—found their significant others while filming movies? Who says you can't mix work and play?