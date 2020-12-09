Winnie Harlow Shares How Much She Weighed During the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Related : It's Official: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Cancelled

Winnie Harlow is shedding light on the numbers on her scale.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the 26-year-old model shared a meme that got her talking. "I Never Returned Something I Bought Online, I Just Take The L And Keep It Pushing," the meme said. Adding her own commentary, Winnie wrote, "Bruh...tons of LLLLLL's. Hella clothes that don't fit. Bitch I thought I was my last year size..AHT AHT!! My booty said 'it's quarantine sis!!'"

As fans began reacting to her size, the runway star returned with a message of her own. "Yo, y'all don't miss a damn thing," she said, calling out recent nicknames from fans such as "Thick Winnie."

She further commented on her recent weight gain. "I was like 118 pounds for Victoria's Secret," she shared. "I am now 141." The fashionista also noted that her "goal" is 125 pounds. Reflecting on her weight gain, she shared a video of herself on Nov. 10, 2018. "Look how skinny I was," she wrote on the video, which was taken just days after walking in her first—and as of late, only—Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The Canada native also posted a clip of herself in May, early on in the coronavirus quarantine, revealing that she weighed 128 pounds at the time. She followed that with a more recent clip of herself highlighting her butt. She quipped, "Now that booty want all the Smoke."