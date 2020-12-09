Jessie James Decker Claps Back at "TMI" Comment on "Nekkid" Bathtub Photo

Jessie James Decker is not here for the negative social media comments.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the "Flip My Hair" singer took to her Instagram to share a "nekkid" photo of herself standing in her bathtub while covered in bubbles. The intimate picture was snapped by her husband of seven years, Eric Decker, while the couple enjoyed some late-night fun.
"Hey babe, come to the bath tub," Jessie captioned the post. "I'm nekkid and wanna show u somethin (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right) People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks."
While many commenters joined in on the fun with laughing emojis, one social media user did not approve of Jessie's Instagram post, writing "TMI" along with a vomiting emoji. In response, the cookbook author decided to give the commenter a piece of her mind.
"I can't imagine what's on your computer history," she wrote. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."
Over the years, Jessie, who shares three kids with husband Eric, has proven that she's not afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to haters. In March 2019, Jessie got the last laugh after a critic commented on her bikini photo claiming that the star has "had a lot of surgery done."
In response, a fellow Instagram user asked, "What did she have done?!?" After seeing this, Jessie chimed in, "Yeah I'm wondering the same thing."
In September, Jessie and Eric—who are parents to Vivianne Rose, 6, Eric Thomas II, 5, and Forrest Bradley, 2—dished on E!'s Daily Pop about how they find time alone while raising three kids. "We're getting creative but, you know, it is tough; it's challenging," Jessie shared. "Our kids are back in school. They go to an independent, like a private school, so they chose to let the kids go back but following lots of rules. But we take advantage of those handful of hours during the day."
While on the show, Jessie also revealed what Eric thinks about her cookbook Just Feed Me. "Eric is definitely not my toughest critic; he thinks everything is good," she said. "He's just a food lover like I am."
Jessie also joked, "I think that's half of why he married me, so I could just cook for him all the time and feed him constantly."