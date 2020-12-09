Supernatural Cast Reunites for Virtual Event to Share Memories and Support Voting Rights

It didn't take the cast of Supernatural long to team back up for a good cause.

Stars Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester), Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), Misha Collins (Castiel) and Felicia Day (Charlie Bradbury) were among the cast and crew members of the beloved series who joined Stacey Abrams to take part in a virtual reunion on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The event raised money and awareness for Fair Fight Action, Abrams' organization that works to eliminate voter suppression.

The reunion began with the Our Time Is Now author telling the show's team that she's a huge fan of the series that aired its final episode last month on The CW.

"I'm still waiting to watch the last three episodes, so please no spoilers because I really have to sit and watch," she quipped.

The cast members appeared genuinely touched when Abrams explained that the show has provided her with inspiration in her fight against what she sees as the monsters in her own life and in the American political process.

"To interpret that in a political realm, it totally makes sense," Ackles replied. "It translates."