British Chef Nigella Lawson's Pronunciation of Microwave Has Transfixed the Internet

This is a brief warning that you may involuntarily change the way you talk about heating up food. Proceed at your own risk.

Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of the word "microwave" is causing a stir on social media after a user posted a clip on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that shows her mentioning the appliance on her BBC Two cooking program Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat.

"Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years," the Twitter user wrote about the footage.

In the video clip, the 60-year-old British celebrity chef tells the camera, "But I still need a bit of milk, full-fat, that I've warmed in the microwave."

Yes, that's actually the word she's using, even though she adds an extra syllable to pronounce it as mee-cro-wah-vay. The world is a confusing place sometimes.

Other Twitter users were quick to remark on the odd pronunciation. One individual commented that the kitchen expert was "legit pulling our leg here," and this seemed to be the general consensus.