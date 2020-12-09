Kevin Hart Calls Latest Celebrity Game Face Episode "Comedy Gold": Find Out Why

Related : Anthony Anderson & Mom Act Out Things Done at a Strip Club

A night filled with laughs.

During Tuesday, Dec. 8's episode of Celebrity Game Face, Kevin Hart guided three teams of celebrity pairs—including Anthony Anderson and mom Doris Bowman, Rachael Harris and Kevin Gessay and Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker—through Hollywood's best game night.

This episode featured, as Kevin described it, "more outrageous challenges" as the famous duos competed for the coveted Hart of a Champion trophy—and money for their charity of choice.

At the start of the episode, Kevin shared, "Watch your favorite celeb teams go head-to-head in the ultimate battle. More outrageous challenges designed to test their mind, body and soul."

Like in past Celebrity Game Face episodes, the night was filled with plenty of hilarious moments. In fact, during this all-new episode, we saw the contestants cover themselves in toilet paper, make LOL-worthy calls and more.

Check out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!