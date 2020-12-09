Give Your Hair the Gift of Self Care With Remington Hydraluxe Pro

More often than not, we're not leaving the house these days—and the first thing to go is styling our hair. But consider this: Going the extra mile by doing your hair as a form of self-care today. It's true what they say: When we look our best, we feel our best, so why not choose to actually turn on that camera during the Zoom meeting to show off your styled locks?

Something that always gets us excited to try out new hairstyles is testing out the latest hair tools. Remington's new Hydraluxe Pro Hairstyling Collection, which you can shop here, includes a hair straightener and blow dryer that promise to cause no heat damage* thanks to their revolutionary Hydracare Mist and Sensor technologies. These allow you to dry and style your hair at lower temperatures while enjoying the same great results.

The Hydraluxe Pro Straightener uniquely releases a cool moisture mist, allowing your hair to be straightened at a lower temperature. While it may sound counterintuitive, this technology actually creates smooth, shiny and long-lasting styles, along with the straightener's integrated sensor that ensures even temperature distribution throughout the plates. Check it out in action below.