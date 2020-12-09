Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Share Photos of "Sweet" Son Benjamin for His 11th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are proud of the "sweet" son they've raised.
The parents wished Benjamin a happy 11th birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with sunny pics of their growing boy.
Gisele wrote, "Happy birthday my sweet little angel!" with a photo of the mother and son swimming and smiling. Tom echoed her message, writing, "Happy 11th birthday Benny!! Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son!"
It's a big birthday week for football's first family. Three days ago, Tom wished his daughter Vivian Lake Brady a happy 8th year around the sun. "You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)!" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote.
Those protectors would be Benny and Tom's first son, 13-year-old John Edward Thomas Moynahan, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Gisele called Vivi "my little sunshine" on her special day. Tom commented on the 40-year-old model's Instagram post to say, "Our little Girlie Girl."
Though the family is all smiles in the photos, Tom revealed over the summer that, in the past, Gisele hasn't been "satisfied" with their marriage.
Speaking to Howard Stern, the 43-year-old athlete explained, "A couple of years ago...she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training.'"
Gisele's reaction to that? Tom said, "She's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?'"
It was a wakeup call for the dad of three, who said he had to "make a big transition in my life." The new Floridian added, "it's very easy for men to focus on their career."
While he's a family man now, Tom admitted he initially thought he wouldn't have kids for 10 more years—but then he found out his ex Bridget was pregnant. "I think we all made the best of the situation and fortunately, he's the most amazing son," he said. As for Gisele, "she just came into my life at the right time."
Read more about the power couple's new life in Florida (sans game day sex), and see their birthday tributes above.