14 Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Calling all chocolate lovers!

Santa's big day is only a few weeks away and we know you're busy decking the halls and figuring out how to do the holidays during a pandemic. But don't forget to treat yourself! For those on your list who have a sweet tooth or would rather receive something edible, we've rounded the most delicious gifts to give!

With many people spending the holidays away from loved ones, there's never been a better year to send friends and family fresh baked goods to lift their spirits. And with services like Goldbelly and Simply Chocolate, you don't have to make a mess in your kitchen or worry about getting your creations to the recipient in one piece.

For your friends and family who like making their sweets as much as eating them, give them something interactive like a chocolate fountain or a double-chocolate donut set or a traditional Mexican hot chocolate kit. There's nothing better than giving a gift that gets the whole family involved!

Scroll below and let us show you the milky way to some great gifts for the chocolate lovers on your list!