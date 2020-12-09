Ashley Tisdale Addresses High School Musical Reunion Rumors and "Nerve-Wracking" Pregnancy

Related : Ashley Tisdale Reviews Her Best & Worst Fashion Choices

Ashley Tisdale is telling it like it is, Sharpay style.

The actress and soon-to-be mom opened up about High School Musical's upcoming 15th anniversary in an exclusive interview with E! News.

While the former Disney Channel star raved over the franchise's impact more than a decade after the first movie's release in January 2006, she said she doesn't believe there will be a reunion in 2021. In fact, Ashley admitted that she didn't even realize the milestone anniversary was coming up.

"I've honestly lost track because every single year, there is an anniversary for one of those movies. I expect that every year there is gonna be another anniversary," she shared. "It's just... kind of crazy. I feel like we celebrate it every single year almost at this point."

The 35-year-old star confessed she also doesn't "watch the movies anymore." But HSM fanatics can rest assured, Ashley is far from unappreciative of the franchise's success. As she explained, "I don't watch myself in anything. I really don't know any actor that enjoys watching themselves."