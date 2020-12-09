Watch Anthony Anderson Get Dizzy in an LOL-Worthy Celeb Game Face Challenge

Anthony Anderson is known to always bring the laughs, and that's certainly the case on tonight's all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face.

Competing on the Kevin Hart-hosted E! show alongside his mom Doris Bowman, Anthony will have to face off against dancing duo Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker, in addition to actress Rachael Harris and Kevin Gessay.

In case you need a refresher, the celebrity pairs are all competing for the ultimate prize—money for the charity of their choice and the "Hart of a Champion" trophy—but in order to win, they'll have to "make a fool out of themselves in the comfort of their very own living room," as Kevin put it.

In this sneak peek clip, the competitors are essentially doing just that while playing "T.P. Takedown." As part of the game, one partner wears a "party plunger" that has a toilet paper roll attached to it on their head, and the other bites down on the t.p., attempting to quickly unravel the roll without using their hands.