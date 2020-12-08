Don't Miss Out On The Latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Thing Drop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Saweetie is back with another collection from Pretty Little Thing and we're obsessed!

Whether you're dressing to impress on a Zoom call or a socially distanced date night or just want to feel comfortable and stylish at home, the "Tap In" singer's latest collection has you covered. The third drop includes a variety of styles and textures to help you up your Instagram game and live your best life!

From faux suede drawstring waist cargo pants and trench coats to strappy bodysuits and sweatsuit sets, you're one step closer to becoming an Icy Girl and embodying your inner Saweetie!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite items from the latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Things collection!