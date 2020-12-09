Brie Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Play Hilarious Prank on Skinny-Dipping Nikki Bella

Is Nikki Bella becoming the talk of the neighborhood?
Not exactly—but that's what Artem Chigvintsev and Brie Bella are trying to convince her in this sneak peek clip of tomorrow's all-new Total Bellas, which begins with a seemingly worried Artem telling his fiancée that he received a damning text from a neighbor.
"On a camera, when you were swimming, apparently they could see you being naked," Artem dramatically says. "And because they have two kids, they're really uncomfortable."
"They were hoping to see one full moon last night, not two," Brie hilariously adds before revealing more of what the "neighbor" told Artem. "What she said is, her boys are underage. And she doesn't find it appropriate that they see an older woman naked walking around the backyard."
"F--k you," Nikki responds, not totally convinced of the charade just yet. "First of all, my naked pregnant body is still hot as f--k."
Brie shoots back that it actually "scared people," but Nikki has a theory of her own: "Did it scare 'em, or maybe her sons got turned on and that's why she texted?"
At this point, Brie raises the stakes. "My thing is this, kids love social media and all that," she tells her sister. "What if they post it?"
"You just have to understand the neighborhood," Brie adds after Nikki mentions "suing" the kids. "Not everyone wants to show their goods to everyone."
Brie's husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), included! Apparently, as Brie recalls, Nikki recently stopped by the couple's house and didn't let the fact that Bryan was in his "undies" deter her from visiting.
"We're family!" Nikki insists.
The two continue to tease Nikki, and Brie even says that she probably "traumatized" the neighbor's children—especially if she bent down and picked something up.
Poor Nikki seems convinced at this point, but thankfully, her sister delivers the good news: "You know we're just joking right?"
"You f--king suck!" Nikki responds.
