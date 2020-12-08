Christina Perri Reflects on “Overwhelming” Grief 2 Weeks After Loss of Baby Girl

As Christina Perri sings in "Jar of Hearts," "Dear, it took so long just to feel alright."

Well now, two weeks after she suffered a pregnancy loss, the musician is opening up about her unbearable grief and reflecting on "the worst experience of my life."

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the mom shared the raw reality she's been facing, writing on Instagram about the "overwhelming" emotions and "moments of surrender" that have come after she lost her baby girl in November.

Christina said her husband Paul Costabile, 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley Costabile and she have been "learning to navigate our grief together." She continued, "some days we can't swim, some days we float fine. every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. it's been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long. some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often."