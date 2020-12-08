Olivia JadeGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Here's Another Sign Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Not Engaged

During a November interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift referred to Joe Alwyn as just her "boyfriend" to the disappointment of Swifties.

Call it what you want, but it looks like Taylor Swift just offered another clue that she's not engaged to Joe Alwyn.

The 30-year-old singer subtly dropped a hint during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. The brief mention occurred while Swift was talking about the top-secret making of her eighth studio album folklore. While the 10-time Grammy winner said she usually plays her music for friends before releasing it to the world, she noted that wasn't the case this time around.         

"It was weird because I had never made an album and not played it for my girlfriends or told my friends," she said at one point during the chat, which took place in early November. "The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family and then my management team. So that's the smallest number of people I've ever had know about something." 

Did you catch it? Swift used the term "boyfriend," leaving fans with the impression that the 29-year-old English actor has not popped the question.

Swifties were speculating on the couple's status after Swift released a snippet of her re-recording of "Love Story" last week. After listening to the teaser, some fans thought the artist had tweaked the words from "baby, just say 'yes'" to "baby just said 'yes.'" However, sources confirmed to E! News that the lyrics had not changed.

Swift and Alwyn have been together for a few years now. While reports of their romance first spread in 2017, it's rumored that they started dating in 2016. And despite the public's interest, they've managed to shield much of their relationship from the limelight. 

