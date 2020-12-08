Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Related : "Teen Mom" Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

Catelynn Lowell is sharing the news of her recent pregnancy loss to let moms know they are "not alone."

The Teen Mom star took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 8 to share that she and partner Tyler Baltierra are grieving a recent pregnancy loss. She wrote in a statement, "I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby."

The MTV star went on to state that she's sharing this news so other parents know they are "not alone" in their grief. "We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma from this that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year." She continued, "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love and support."