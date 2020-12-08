January Jones Has the Best Response to Claims Her Bikini Photos Have Friends "Worried"

Related : Nick Viall Admits to Hanging Out With Rumored GF January Jones

Need a lesson in taking charge of your own narrative? Just ask January Jones.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Mad Men star shared a screenshot of an email on social media. The image was a warning of a forthcoming article from The National Enquirer on her recent bikini photos coming off as "desperate."

The email read, "To Whom It May Concern: The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts."

Furthermore, "Sources claim her content smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention' and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before then pandemic took hold." Then the messenger asked if the star had any "statement or wish to comment" on the tip.

The 42-year-old actress seemed to take the message with a grain of salt as she wrote in the caption, "S--t. They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends.'"