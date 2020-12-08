The Teaser Trailer For CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Clarice Is Creepy AF

Related : Jodie Foster Says "Black Mirror" Will Continue to Be "Dark"

If you had to wait until adulthood to muster up the courage to watch the 1991's The Silence of the Lambs, you're not alone.

Starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, the psychological thriller continues to haunt audiences to this day. And now, CBS has given new life to the story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, originally played by Foster and first introduced in Thomas Harris' 1988 bestseller of the same name.

Called Clarice, the new sequel series finds Pretty Little Liars and The Originals alum Rebecca Breeds as the title character. According to CBS, the series is a "deep dive" into Claire's untold personal story, and it takes place in 1993, a year after all that went down in Silence of the Lambs.

The official synopsis continues: "Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."