Here's Why Ariana Grande Fans Think Her Sweetener Tour Is Coming to Netflix

"Santa Tell Me" if Ariana Grande has a holiday treat up her sleeves.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the music superstar got the Internet talking thanks to her latest Instagram and Twitter posts.
No, she's not posting a PDA photo with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. And unfortunately, she isn't sharing another iconic fashion look. Instead, the 27 year old got fans speculating that she could have a special project in the works with Netflix.
In three separate black and white photos, Ariana tagged the streaming service without leaving a caption or any comment. And although Netflix did not immediately respond to E! News for comment, followers already have their theories about what could be going on.
"SWEETENER WORLD TOUR MOVIE IS COMING," one follower speculated in the comments section. Another user added, "GIVE US A DATE."
And to further the speculation, Netflix responded to Ariana's tweet with the short message, "excuse me, I love you." And yes, those are the lyrics from her Sweetener album cut "R.E.M."
Since wrapping up her Sweetener World Tour in December 2019, Ariana has remained busy working on a variety of projects.
Earlier this year, the singer released her sixth studio album Positions that include the massive hits "Stuck With U" and "Rain on Me."
Most recently, the 2021 Grammy nominee joined forces with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson on a new version of the holiday single "Oh Santa!"
And after Spotify revealed Ariana had more than 4 billion streams and 157 million listeners in the past 12 months, the performer couldn't help but express gratitude.
"Thank u all so much for this," she wrote on Instagram. "I am equally as grateful as I am terrified."