George Clooney Pitches His Own E! Reality Show to Replace Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Keeping Up With the Clooneys has a nice ring to it.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Morgan Stewart caught up with director, actor and producer George Clooney to discuss his latest project, The Midnight Sky. However, before jumping into discussion about the upcoming Netflix film, George made a surprising pitch.

"So, I've got a new idea," the Oscar winner shared with the Daily Pop co-host. "It's E!, so I think this will fit perfectly. Just pitching it right now: Keeping Up With the Clooneys."

In response, Morgan uttered what every single E! employee was thinking, "Listen, we will take it any second. Any time you want to give us that, done."

An inside look at George's life with wife Amal Clooney and their 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella? We've never signed onto a show idea so quickly.

This pitch couldn't be timelier as Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after season 20 in 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenners noted in a statement back in September, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Although, we aren't getting our hopes up about Keeping Up With the Clooneys as George and Amal often keep their personal lives private.

Thankfully, we can see more of George in The Midnight Sky, which drops on Netflix later this month.

On why he was drawn to the project, the A-lister relayed, "It's a great script. I mean, you don't read great scripts that often. I also like the idea of regret and redemption."

As he continued, the 59-year-old actor said he liked that "there was a light at the end of the tunnel as we're looking at the rest of our 2020."

For all of this and more, including George's parenting advice for pregnant Morgan, watch the full interview above.

The Midnight Sky will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

