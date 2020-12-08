HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Slams Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Over "S--tty" Comment

Tarek El Moussa is sharing how he really feels about Christine Quinn.

The Flip or Flop star didn't hold back while talking about the Selling Sunset celeb during the Dec. 8th episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

The topic came up while discussing Tarek's upcoming wedding to Heather Rae Young. At one point, host Amanda Hirsch asked the fellow Selling Sunset agent if there's anyone from the cast who won't be invited to the nuptials. While Heather didn't name any names, she did say they'll have to see who she's "talking to and not talking to at that point."

She then went on to explain that she has a tighter bond with certain members of The Oppenheim Group, noting she's "closer" to Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Maya Vander than she is to other people in the office. Heather also said she still touches base with Davina Potratz, who announced her decision to leave The Oppenheim Group for Douglas Elliman earlier this year.