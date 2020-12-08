HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Slams Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Over "S--tty" Comment

Tarek El Moussa is sharing how he really feels about Christine Quinn.
The Flip or Flop star didn't hold back while talking about the Selling Sunset celeb during the Dec. 8th episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.
The topic came up while discussing Tarek's upcoming wedding to Heather Rae Young. At one point, host Amanda Hirsch asked the fellow Selling Sunset agent if there's anyone from the cast who won't be invited to the nuptials. While Heather didn't name any names, she did say they'll have to see who she's "talking to and not talking to at that point."
She then went on to explain that she has a tighter bond with certain members of The Oppenheim Group, noting she's "closer" to Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Maya Vander than she is to other people in the office. Heather also said she still touches base with Davina Potratz, who announced her decision to leave The Oppenheim Group for Douglas Elliman earlier this year.
Based on the people Heather listed, Amanda wondered if she was close to everyone but Christine.
"Honestly, coronavirus has changed a lot of dynamics for my relationships, in general," Heather replied. "And with my cast members and the people I work with, you know, I haven't seen anyone. I mean, I see Jason occasionally—he's actually coming over this evening. I've seen Mary. You know, we see each other every so often. It's just been such a different vibe the last, like, eight months."
However, Tarek had a different answer. "Christine has a big mouth," he added. "She said some s--tty things about us. And that's about it. We're not really interested in dealing with her nonsense."
When asked what Christine said, the HGTV host cited an interview the real estate agent gave in which she called him and Heather "Speidi," comparing them to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.
"Listen, just because she's never been famous before and she doesn't know how it works, she doesn't have to talk," he said. "It just makes her look stupid. So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we're out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I'm sorry. I've been on TV for 10 years."
Looking back at his public divorce from Christina Anstead, Tarek recalled how he "couldn't get away from the paparazzi."
"Of course, people are interested in our lives," Heather added at one point. "He hadn't been with another woman in four and a half years. Of course, they're going to be interested in another reality star dating a reality star."
Despite his remarks, Tarek claimed he doesn't have any "beef" with Christine and that they "just stay away." "So anyways, just a few rude comments," he also said. "She's telling me to shut up right now. But it's fine. There's no bad blood. I just don't deal with her bulls--t."
Heather also noted "this was a while ago" and insisted they're "fine" and "just really don't talk that much."
The interview Tarek mentioned appeared to be a talk Christine had with Page Six in July. "It's really funny to see Heather's relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic," she said at the time. "I call them 'Speidi' all the time because it's like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It's ridiculous, so you know, you're going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it."
Christine has yet to react to Tarek's comments on social media.