Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix React to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Leaving Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are weighing in on the future of Vanderpump Rules.

During an exclusive conversation with E!'s Justin Sylvester on Tuesday, Dec. 8's Daily Pop, the Fancy AF Cocktails authors revealed they were "completely shocked" when just last week, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they wouldn't be returning for season nine of the Bravo series.

"We were actually about to go live on Instagram to talk about Gardenuity and our collab and we saw it about 30 seconds before," Ariana explained. "And we don't know a whole lot more than just that Instagram caption from what they posted."

According to Ariana, neither she nor her longtime boyfriend has heard from production about plans to resume filming Vanderpump Rules. However, on Monday, Dec. 7, Andy Cohen seemed to indicate that the show will go on.

"When that show's going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I'm excited," the Bravo showrunner said on Radio Andy after running through the roster of current cast members, including Tom and Ariana, along with Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. "I'm excited for there to be a shift also."