Prince William Shines a Light on His Struggle Over 2020 Christmas Plans

Much like for the rest of us, planning amid the coronavirus pandemic is a royal pain, too.

It's customary for most of the British royals to be together at Sandringham House on Christmas Day, as evidenced by years of group family photos after a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. While the annual festivities typically draw many familiar faces—a family luncheon has had close to 50 family members in attendance—the 2020 celebrations are going to look much different amid the ongoing health crisis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton addressed the family's holiday predicament while meeting with university students in Cardiff on Tuesday, Dec. 8 as part of their ongoing journey across the United Kingdom on the Royal Train. The trip, which began on Dec. 6, includes stops in England, Scotland and Wales and visits with frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, and teachers.

While chatting with the young people, the father of three revealed that the holidays this year are posing a challenge for them as well. "It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," he said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."