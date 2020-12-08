Watch Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams Expertly Shut Down Body Shamers

Related : Serena Williams' Collection Calls Plus Size "Great" at NYFW

Who doesn't love women supporting women?

During a recent episode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson and virtual guest Serena Williams bonded over their epic clapbacks to critiques from body shamers over the years.

"One thing I love about you is," the "Just Sing" artist began, "I've always had to be, like, stand strong for myself with my body image, like, in the public eye. And I love that you've always done that. You are so body positive."

While the 23-time Grand Slam champion accepted the praise, she recalled Kelly publicly standing up to her own naysayers, even from abroad. "I love that you've always done that, like it's so cool," the professional tennis player gushed. "I mean, I forget, one time I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!' I loved you for it!"

Kelly then recalled, "Was that the British chick? I was like, ‘Look, I ain't got time for you over the pond. I got enough people hating me over here.' I'm just like, ‘Go have some tea and get off of me.'"