See Gigi Hadid's Super Stylish Nursery for Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid has an eye for design.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her baby girl's super stylish nursery. In her post, the supermodel shared never-before-seen images from her pregnancy, as well as several adorable snapshots of her and Zayn Malik's daughter's room.

If anything, the proud mom opened up about how she enjoyed getting her place ready ahead of giving birth to her little one in September. "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," Gigi captioned one of her posts.

Another photo showed the California native posing with her baby bump on full display. She wrote, "The night before I went into labor..."

As for the star's baby room? Gigi went with a boho-chic approach. From a uniquely patterned dresser to a brown wicker rocking chair to an array of eclectically designed pillows, the supermodel put her fashion skills to perfect use!

The sweetest decoration of all though was the newborn's special wall full of baby books. "So many friends sent their favorite books," Gigi shared.