All the Photos From Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royally Festive Train Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are spreading joy and cheer throughout the United Kingdom in a truly festive and unique way.

Under the supervision of the National Health Service, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-day tour of England, Wales and Scotland on Sunday, Dec. 6. Their mode of transportation for the quick getaway? The Royal Train, of course.

Throughout their tour, Will and Kate met with volunteers from multiple charitable organizations, thanking them for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Included among those individuals were ambulance drivers, teachers and transportation workers.

One particularly special person named Len Gardner was even able to meet the Duchess after previously chatting with her on the phone through the NHS' Check-In and Chat volunteer program. According to The Sun, Len, whose wife suffers from Alzheimer's, began speaking with the Duchess in May and they've since formed a warm friendship. He told the magazine, "I will treasure our conversations for the rest of my life. Those calls helped me because they gave me something to look forward to."