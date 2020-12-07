Selena Gomez Serves Up a Master Class in Colorful Dressing While Filming New Show

Related : Selena Gomez Had Depression at Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

If you happened to cross paths with Selena Gomez Monday on the New York City streets, we bet you did a double take.

Of course, on a normal day, it would be hard not to notice the 28-year-old if you just happened to walk by her in the Big Apple. And even more so on Monday, Dec. 7 when the actress was photographed sporting a particularly colorful ensemble: plaid pants paired with a vibrant marigold sweater layered under a cropped orange fur bomber jacket. To complete the look, the performer accessorized with sunglasses, a pair of bright headphones, lace-up boots, an over-the-shoulder purse and a coordinating yellow hat.

Needless to say, she was a stylish ray of sunshine outside in Manhattan. If you're wondering where exactly she was headed all dressed up, Gomez was actually on the set of the upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, co-created by Steve Martin.