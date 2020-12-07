Selena Gomez Serves Up a Master Class in Colorful Dressing While Filming New Show

If you happened to cross paths with Selena Gomez Monday on the New York City streets, we bet you did a double take.
Of course, on a normal day, it would be hard not to notice the 28-year-old if you just happened to walk by her in the Big Apple. And even more so on Monday, Dec. 7 when the actress was photographed sporting a particularly colorful ensemble: plaid pants paired with a vibrant marigold sweater layered under a cropped orange fur bomber jacket. To complete the look, the performer accessorized with sunglasses, a pair of bright headphones, lace-up boots, an over-the-shoulder purse and a coordinating yellow hat.
Needless to say, she was a stylish ray of sunshine outside in Manhattan. If you're wondering where exactly she was headed all dressed up, Gomez was actually on the set of the upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, co-created by Steve Martin.
"Today is the first day of filming our new TV show, 'Only Murders in the Building,' in Manhattan," Martin wrote on Instagram Dec. 5. "Starring the incredible Selena Gomez and the just okay Martin Short."
According to Hulu, the 2021 original comedy series centers on three strangers who "share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a murder occurs in their NYC apartment building, they are forced to work together to figure out what happened."
This is far from the first time famed Father of the Bride co-stars Martin and Short have been cast in a project together. Meanwhile, the show will also feature Aaron Dominguez, who recently appeared in the 2020 rom-com Words on Bathroom Walls.
As for Gomez, this role marks her first on a scripted TV series since her Disney Channel days as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. While there's still much to learn about the show and her character, one thing is clear: She's got a style all her own.
