Gwen Stefani Reveals Her One Touching Wish for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Now that Gwen Stefani has found the real thing with Blake Shelton, there's a wedding to plan!
It's been just over a month since the musical couple announced their engagement after five years of dating. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the future wife and husband are faced with the tricky questions of how they plan to tie the knot. During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer revealed her most important request for her upcoming nuptials.
"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she said of her mom and dad, Dennis and Patti Stefani. "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."
Given the star's desires, it sounds like she and Shelton won't be exchanging vows any time soon. "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months."
Despite the current challenges, the future bride has plenty to be happy about. "It's so funny to even say engaged. It feels so weird. People have been saying it so long, for like five years—'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' and it's like now we actually are. It feels like I'm in a cartoon or something."
Plus, in an unexpectedly harmonious sequence of events, the newly engaged Stefani has just dropped the first single off of her upcoming fifth album, five years after she released "Used to Love You" off of her 2016 album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like—and shortly after her and the country crooner went public with their romance.
"We look like a weird cartoon, like fake like meme or something," she joked about their unlikely pairing, "but yet, somehow, we are meant to be."