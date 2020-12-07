Need More Euphoria? You’ll Have to Wait Until 2021 For Part Two of the Christmas Special

Related : Zendaya Picks Up First Emmy Nomination for "Euphoria"

HBO is giving us enough time to get our bearings and feel whole again.

Following a pretty long Euphoria void, the streaming service delivered part one of a two-part Christmas special last week. It was incredibly sad and bleak, a pressing reminder of just how troubled Zendaya's Rue is and why, exactly, the 24-year-old actress is a star. Despite the incredibly dramatic premiere, only one question came to mind after watching: when does the next one come out?

On Monday, Dec. 7, HBO announced that the second part of the seasonal special—both are unrelated to season two—will premiere on Jan. 24, giving us a little more than a month to focus on, ahem, more joyous, colorful holiday content before diving back into Euphoria's often twisted world. As fans suspected, the second episode will follow a similar approach to the first, only this time it'll focus on Hunter Schafer's Jules and what she does around the big holiday. Similarly, it should paint a fuller picture of what really went down between her and Rue when they split up following Rue's relapse at the end of season one.