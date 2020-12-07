Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Sets the Record Straight After Being Accused of Stealing Pregnant Pitbull

Related : Jenelle Evans' Husband Breaks Silence on Dogs Death

Jenelle Evans says she has no reason to be in the dog house.

Over the weekend, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to reveal she found a pregnant pitbull in her neighborhood. Although Jenelle initially asked for help finding the dog's owner, it seems some followers may have tried to get the former MTV star in trouble.

"Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppie [sic],'" Jenelle wrote on Facebook. "I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her. Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then. Don't leave your animals out in the freezing weather."

So were cops really called to Jenelle's house after she found a dog? According to a staffer at Sampson County Sheriff's Office, no calls were made in regards to the 28-year-old. Jenelle reiterated police aren't involved when she told E! News exclusively, "No cops have been to my house and I doubt they will come if they are called."