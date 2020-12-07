Olivia Jade Teases "Honest" Conversation About College Admissions Scandal In New Red Table Talk

Olivia Jade is ready to break her silence.
As Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli continue to serve their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal, their youngest daughter is sharing her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, which is set to drop on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 8.
"I've watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe," Olivia tells Jada and her co-hosts Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris in a clip of their sit-down. "But it also feels honest and it feels like we're all gonna lay it out here and it's gonna be like an open conversation."
Along with the sneak peek, Olivia shared a message with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, "Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time."
Jada also took to her Instagram to tease the upcoming appearance. "@oliviajade is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals," she wrote. "Now that her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal ... Olivia Jade felt it was time to speak."
Olivia's conversation with the Smith family comes just over a month after her mother reported to prison on Oct. 30. At the time, a source told E! News that Olivia and sister Bella Giannulli were heartbroken to see their mom off. "It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset," revealed the insider. "Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go."
"Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it," the insider continued. "They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."
Lori, whose husband began his five-month prison sentence on Nov. 19, is expected to be home for Christmas. As her release date falls on Sunday, Dec. 27, the actress is likely to get out a few days early.
As explained in documents obtained by E! News, "The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate's scheduled release date."
As fans of the Full House star may recall, Lori, 56, and Mossimo, 57, both agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in May in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of Olivia, 21, and Bella, 22, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits. In August, a federal judge sentenced Lori to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. The actress was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.
Meanwhile, Mossimo was sentenced to five months, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, as well as a $250,000 fine.
Amid the scandal, both Olivia and Bella left USC and Sephora ended a partnership with Olivia. The social media star, who has amassed almost 2 million followers on YouTube, also put a pause on sharing new videos. She's only made two brief returns since the scandal broke.
Olivia's Red Table Talk episode drops Tuesday, Dec. 8 at noon ET.