Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart Had Coronavirus While Filming Happiest Season In February

Aubrey Plaza shares someone else's coronavirus diagnosis.

During the Thursday, Dec. 3 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Parks and Rec alum accidentally shared that her Happiest Season co-star Kristen Stewart may have had coronavirus while they filmed Hulu's groundbreaking holiday film in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 36-year-old actress told host Stephen Colbert they had shot "right before COVID, in fact. Like COVID was on our set. Kristen got sick. We didn't know."

For his part, Stephen was in shock. "Are we breaking news right now?" he said. "Do people know Kirsten Stewart got sick?"

Realizing her mistake, she quickly apologized for the overshare. "A lot of people got sick," she explained. "I think it was the last week of February, so people were starting—it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus but people were kind of laughing about it. Nobody understood how serious it was. But I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn't, thank god."