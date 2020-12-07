Today's Bobbie Thomas Speaks Out About Husband Michael Marion's Cause of Death

Related : "TODAY" Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband

Shortly after Bobbie Thomas announced the passing of her husband Michael Marion, the Today style contributor shared insight on his cause of death.

The morning show star opened up about her spouse's health battle in a statement released on Monday, Dec. 7. "From the day we first met, Michael and I enjoyed 12 wonderful years together," she began in her message to Today. "He brought so much compassion, patience, understanding and stability to my life, and taught me more about love than I could ever put to words. While I have always been more comfortable sharing my life with the public, Michael was more private."

In April 2019, Marion suffered an ischemic stroke. Thomas told Today Marion "worked hard to recover from his stroke and had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work," where he served as an attorney. However, she said he was later hospitalized once again. "He landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems," she noted in the statement, "separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to Covid-19."

In her message, Thomas noted that her husband "was sensitive and silly, yet so stoic, and brave beyond my comprehension." She added, "I will be forever grateful for the time I had with him. He was so worth it."