Porsha Williams Reveals the Status of Her and Dennis McKinley's Relationship

Porsha Williams is setting the record straight on her relationship status.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on the Sunday, Dec. 6 episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, and it was there that a fan inquired about her on-again-off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley.
"Since Dennis recently posted and deleted an Instagram Story about how he was 'SINGLE ASFK,' what's the current status of your relationship with him?" the fan asked. "Are you two living together?"
As Bravo fanatics may recall, Porsha and Dennis had a whirlwind romance back in 2018, which resulted in the reality star announcing that she and the 44-year-old businessman were not just engaged, but expecting their first child together, too. However, the couple called it quits in June of 2019 following the bombshell news that Dennis had allegedly cheated on Porsha while she was still pregnant with their now one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena.
In the months that followed, Porsha and Dennis attempted to work through their issues, and even got re-engaged in Dec. 2019.
As for now, though, Porsha and Dennis are not together, she confirmed on WWHL.
"Girl, how he gon' live here and we single?" the 39-year-old Bravolebrity responded to the fan question. "Nooo! We are single. We are exactly that—single. But we're very cordial. We have a great co-parenting relationship."
Well, that certainly settles that!
Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock. Season 13 is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo!
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)