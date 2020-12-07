This Sneak Peek at Zooey Deschanel on Jonathan Scott's HGTV Show Says So Much About Their Relationship

From a first kiss to that initial date with the parents, certain milestones signify it's time to take the next step in a budding relationship. But when is it appropriate to invite your significant other as a guest on your reality TV show? That's a problem we can't relate to, but for Jonathan Scott, the answer is a little over a year in.
For season two of Jonathan and his brother Drew's new-ish HGTV show Celebrity IOU, the co-hosts asked Jonathan's girlfriend, New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel, to make a special appearance. As fans know, the show finds celebs like Zooey giving back to their loved ones by gifting them with a major, super Instagrammable home makeover.
And in an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, Zooey, Jonathan and Drew surprise Sarah, the actress' best friend and a mom of two, by announcing that her family's 900-square-foot home is about to get a facelift. Tip-toeing outside, the trio play ding dong ditch and wait for Sarah to pop out the door. Sarah freaks out, laughs and says, "What is going on here?"
Jokingly, Drew tells Sarah, "We know you have two kids so we brought two of us to come and babysit for you," pointing to the couple. But of course, Zooey swoops in to clarify, saying, "No, you just moved here and had to downsize a little bit."
Jonathan adds, "Zooey's been telling us so many amazing things about you and we thought, how fun would it be to do something special for you? And she has plans." Naturally, Sarah then gets teary-eyed before Zooey describes her as a sister and someone who "really means a lot to me."
The fun clip has us counting down until the premiere of Celebrity IOU, but it also offers a closer look at Zooey and Jonathan's relationship. After all, don't you have to be pretty close with someone to trust they can makeover your best friend's entire house?
The couple became public with their relationship in September 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Awards that same year. Earlier this month, Jonathan shut down rumors that he and Zooey are engaged, joking that she'd be the first to know about it, not the media. "I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter," he said during an interview with SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show. Perhaps he'll pop the question at the end of her episode? Who knows.
Season two of Celebrity IOU premieres on Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.