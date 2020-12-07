John Mayer Raises Eyebrows After Liking Photos on Jennifer Aniston Fan Account

Say what you need to say, John Mayer.
The Grammy winner is raising eyebrows over his social media activity after fans noticed that the "Gravity" singer recently "liked" an Instagram post on a Jennifer Aniston fan account. The post, which shows a series of throwback pics of the Friends alum riding a bike, is captioned, "I just can't with these pictures."
After spotting Mayer's "like" on the photos of his ex, one Instagram user commented on the post, "John Mayer liked," along with a crying emoji. The account owner then replied, "I NOOOOO."
This move proves that Mayer and Aniston have remained friendly since their breakup over a decade ago. As fans may recall, the duo dated on and off in the late 2000s before calling it quits in 2009. Mayer has even spoken out about his regret over the split, confessing to Rolling Stone in 2012, "I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life."
Back in April, Aniston herself raised eyebrows when she was spotted watching Mayer's Instagram Live. Fans even saw The Morning Show actress comment on Mayer's Live with three joy emojis.
In February, two months before the social media exchange, Mayer and Aniston were sighted at the same Hollywood hot spot, the Sunset Tower Hotel, where they exited just moments apart from each other. "Jen and John were both at Sunset Tower on Thursday night, but they weren't together. Jen was with Amanda Anka and her girlfriends and John was there separately," a source told E! News at the time. "They weren't in the same part of the restaurant for most of the evening. Jen had her back to the room and was focused on the people she was with."
"They both come in frequently and it was just a coincidence they were there on the same night," the insider continued. "They got up to leave around the same time and walked through the lobby with their groups, but it didn't seem like a big deal. John left on his own and Jen left with her friends."
While Aniston keeps her personal life very private, she did speak out about Mayer following their first breakup in 2008. "He had to put that out there that he broke up with me," she said in Vogue. "And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human."
"But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man," Aniston added. "And it doesn't take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is."